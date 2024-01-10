MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

2024-01-10 | 07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
2min
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

MP Fadi Alameh confirmed on Wednesday the review of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee for three legislative proposals.

During a session of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee in the Parliament, he explained that the first legal proposal relates to Syrian asylum and the necessity for a law to be issued by the Parliament regulating the process and specifying within the law what the Lebanese state can do.

He said, "Since there are four similar or closely related laws in the Administration and Justice Committee, it was agreed to transfer it to joint committees and merge it with the existing laws so that the Lebanese government would have a clear law aimed at regulating the residence and deportation of Syrian refugees who violate the provisions of the law."

Alameh added, "There will be time to discuss it and make amendments to it so that the Parliament and the government can deal with those involved in the asylum file legally and constitutionally effectively."

He pointed out the two topics discussed by the committees, "They are related to increasing the state's resources and, through them, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they are related to consulate fees and amending consular fees."

Moreover, he emphasized that the other proposal relates to subjecting imported foreign goods to Lebanon to proof of origin, and they have been discussed and modified, "and we will continue to discuss them in other sessions."

Lebanon News

MP

Fadi Alameh

Proposals

Syrian Asylum

Foreign Goods

Parliament

Resources

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22

Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-01-04

US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

