News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Prova
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
Lebanon News
2024-01-10 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
MP Fadi Alameh confirmed on Wednesday the review of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee for three legislative proposals.
During a session of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee in the Parliament, he explained that the first legal proposal relates to Syrian asylum and the necessity for a law to be issued by the Parliament regulating the process and specifying within the law what the Lebanese state can do.
He said, "Since there are four similar or closely related laws in the Administration and Justice Committee, it was agreed to transfer it to joint committees and merge it with the existing laws so that the Lebanese government would have a clear law aimed at regulating the residence and deportation of Syrian refugees who violate the provisions of the law."
Alameh added, "There will be time to discuss it and make amendments to it so that the Parliament and the government can deal with those involved in the asylum file legally and constitutionally effectively."
He pointed out the two topics discussed by the committees, "They are related to increasing the state's resources and, through them, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they are related to consulate fees and amending consular fees."
Moreover, he emphasized that the other proposal relates to subjecting imported foreign goods to Lebanon to proof of origin, and they have been discussed and modified, "and we will continue to discuss them in other sessions."
Lebanon News
MP
Fadi Alameh
Proposals
Syrian Asylum
Foreign Goods
Parliament
Resources
Next
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-23
MP Khawaja to LBCI: I hope parliamentary blocs would reconsider Berri's presidential initiative
Lebanon News
2023-12-23
MP Khawaja to LBCI: I hope parliamentary blocs would reconsider Berri's presidential initiative
0
Middle East News
2023-12-14
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
Middle East News
2023-12-14
Turkish MP dies after suffering heart attack in parliament
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-14
Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security
Lebanon News
2023-12-14
Insights from Parliament: MPs express concerns on army leadership and security
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-14
Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension
Lebanon News
2023-12-14
Lebanese Forces MPs attend Parliamentary session amid debate on Army Commander's term extension
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
Lebanon News
07:00
Mikati meets with the German Foreign Minister, Wronecka, and Riza: Lebanon respects international resolutions
0
Lebanon News
06:37
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:37
Parliamentary Delegation Discusses Israeli Attacks and National Affairs in Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
05:44
'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season
Variety and Tech
05:44
'Chilled excitement:' In videos, Lebanon sees first snowfall amid delayed season
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22
Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-22
Iran FM says things will worsen if there is no permanent ceasefire in Gaza
0
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
World News
2024-01-04
US official: US military carries out strike in Baghdad against Iraqi faction commander believed to be responsible for attacks on US forces
0
Lebanon News
07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
Lebanon News
07:10
MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
Lebanon News
14:29
Israel says it killed a senior Hezbollah commander
2
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
Lebanon News
03:25
UNIFIL, Lebanese army uncover Israeli-extended 'flammable materials pipelines' in southern areas
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
4
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:59
Emirati conglomerate Al Habtoor Group seeks justice for breaches of 'Investment Treaty' with Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Strained truce: Unraveling the 1949 Lebanon-Israel agreement
6
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
Middle East News
07:56
Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid
7
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
Lebanon Economy
09:04
Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source
8
Press Highlights
01:04
Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers
Press Highlights
01:04
Crisis Unfolding: US Envoy's Visit to Beirut and Hezbollah's Diplomatic Maneuvers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More