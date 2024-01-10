MP Fadi Alameh unveils legislative proposals on Syrian asylum and foreign goods

MP Fadi Alameh confirmed on Wednesday the review of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee for three legislative proposals.



During a session of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee in the Parliament, he explained that the first legal proposal relates to Syrian asylum and the necessity for a law to be issued by the Parliament regulating the process and specifying within the law what the Lebanese state can do.



He said, "Since there are four similar or closely related laws in the Administration and Justice Committee, it was agreed to transfer it to joint committees and merge it with the existing laws so that the Lebanese government would have a clear law aimed at regulating the residence and deportation of Syrian refugees who violate the provisions of the law."



Alameh added, "There will be time to discuss it and make amendments to it so that the Parliament and the government can deal with those involved in the asylum file legally and constitutionally effectively."



He pointed out the two topics discussed by the committees, "They are related to increasing the state's resources and, through them, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and they are related to consulate fees and amending consular fees."



Moreover, he emphasized that the other proposal relates to subjecting imported foreign goods to Lebanon to proof of origin, and they have been discussed and modified, "and we will continue to discuss them in other sessions."