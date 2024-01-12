Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

On Friday, January 12, 2024, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 14,000, and that of diesel decreased by LBP 14,000, while the price of gas remained the same.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,501,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,541,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,471,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 939,000