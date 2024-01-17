Guterres issues urgent warning: Israel-Lebanon confrontation 'absolutely catastrophic'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that any "comprehensive confrontation" between Israel and Lebanon would be "absolutely catastrophic" amid concerns about the widening scope of the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas.



Guterres reiterated his call for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza during his speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.



He stated, "The expanding breadth of the fighting we are witnessing, and the danger of a full-scale confrontation in Lebanon, would be absolutely catastrophic. We must avoid that at all costs."



He emphasized that a ceasefire would help prevent further chaos, saying, "Dealing with the humanitarian situation in Gaza is paramount. Achieving a humanitarian ceasefire is critically important."



He added, "I believe the current situation has demonstrated that a two-state solution is the fundamental way to address this issue."