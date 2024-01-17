News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Lebanon News
2024-01-17 | 11:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday that they successfully targeted the 'Liman' military barracks located in the western Galilee of northern occupied Palestine. The operation involved the launch of a barrage consisting of 20 rockets from southern Lebanon.
The attack was carried out in direct response to what the group referred to as "Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip." Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades cited the assassination of martyr leaders and their counterparts in the southern suburbs of Lebanon as contributing factors to their retaliatory action.
Lebanon News
Rocket
Barrage
Al-Qassam Brigades
Liman
Military
Barracks
Israel
South
Martyrs
Next
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
0
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Israel says it struck Syrian military targets in response to rockets
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:35
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
Middle East News
12:35
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
Press Highlights
2024-01-13
Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
0
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
Middle East News
03:13
Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official
0
Middle East News
11:09
Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA
Middle East News
11:09
Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
2
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
Lebanon News
09:49
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar
4
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
Press Highlights
00:47
Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape
5
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed
8
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Lebanon News
11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More