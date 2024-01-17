Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

2024-01-17 | 11:10
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets &#39;Liman&#39; military barracks
Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Wednesday that they successfully targeted the 'Liman' military barracks located in the western Galilee of northern occupied Palestine. The operation involved the launch of a barrage consisting of 20 rockets from southern Lebanon. 

The attack was carried out in direct response to what the group referred to as "Zionist massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip." Additionally, the Al-Qassam Brigades cited the assassination of martyr leaders and their counterparts in the southern suburbs of Lebanon as contributing factors to their retaliatory action.

