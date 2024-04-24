News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iraq signs agreement with Ukrainian company to develop gas field
World News
2024-04-24 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iraq signs agreement with Ukrainian company to develop gas field
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced in a statement on Wednesday that it signed an agreement with Ukrainian company Ukrzemresurs to develop the Akkas gas field in Anbar province in the western part of the country.
The agreement aims to produce 100 million standard cubic feet per day in the first two years, with production increasing to 400 million standard cubic feet within four years.
Reuters
World News
Iraq
Ukraine
Agreement
Gas
Ukrzemresurs
Next
US Congress passes Israel, Ukraine foreign aid bill
Russian deputy defense minister detained on suspicion of corruption
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-27
Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years
Middle East News
2024-03-27
Iraq signs gas supply agreement with Iran for five years
0
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement
Middle East News
2024-04-22
Turkey and Iraq sign cooperation agreement
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Iraq reaches agreement with Abu Dhabi Ports Group for joint management of Al Faw Grand Port
0
World News
2024-02-24
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
World News
2024-02-24
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:59
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
World News
13:59
State Dept warns Israel's move on West Bank settlements is 'dangerous'
0
World News
13:31
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
World News
13:31
US urges armed parties in Sudan to cease attacks in North Darfur State
0
World News
11:37
Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza
World News
11:37
Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza
0
World News
11:29
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
World News
11:29
Germany charges seven suspected ISIS-K members over plotting terrorist attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,049 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-20
Gaza Health Ministry: 34,049 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
0
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
International concerns over tensions on Lebanese southern border
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
Lebanon News
09:38
Military operation underway in South Lebanon, claims Israeli Defense Minister
2
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
Lebanon News
16:03
Hezbollah announces launching 'dozens of rockets' at Israel in response to civilian deaths
3
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
Lebanon News
09:28
Israeli Defense Minister claims: Half of Hezbollah's leaders in southern Lebanon killed
4
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
Lebanon News
03:39
MEA cancels flight amidst strike at Paris CDG airport
5
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli army strikes 40 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
6
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
Variety and Tech
14:17
Yasmina Zaytoun's MBC debut on 'Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab': A catalyst for redefining beauty pageants in the Arab world
7
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
Lebanon News
02:07
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure
8
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Lebanon News
06:24
Middle East Airlines to resume Paris flight despite strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More