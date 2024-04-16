News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations
Lebanon News
2024-04-16 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations
MP Simon Abi Ramia asserted that there are no obstacles to accepting refugees in any country, but within specified regulations and under strict security measures.
On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Abi Ramia emphasized the need for a controlled reception of refugees to prevent their spread across the nation, highlighting that there are safe zones where they can potentially return.
He also addressed the issue of funding for international meetings discussing Syrian displacement, clarifying that such funding is internal.
Furthermore, Abi Ramia shed light on the Syrian presence in Lebanon, distinguishing between those who are "legitimately needed" in the country, a minority with a longstanding presence, and those who arrived as refugees due to the war.
He also stressed the importance of holding municipal elections, acknowledging administrative challenges in executing them, and awaiting details on possible extensions before reaching decisions.
About his relationship with Parliament Nabih Berri, he affirmed "open channels of communication" despite occasional strains in their relationship.
He expressed optimism for positive developments while cautioning against unrealistic expectations.
Regarding relations with Hezbollah, Abi Ramia described it as "unhealthy," emphasizing the primacy of national interest over partisan dualities in nation-building.
In addition, he criticized stubbornness and political infighting, stressing the necessity of constructive dialogue and compromise.
Abi Ramia underscored the Quintet' Committee's role in facilitating presidential elections but clarified its lack of decision-making authority.
Lebanon News
Simon Abi Ramia
Lebanon
MP
Syrian
Refugee
Displacement
Government
Syria
Nabih Berri
Hezbollah
Elections
Next
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2024-04-11
Lebanon's Interior Minister advocates law enforcement, rejects hostility towards Syrian refugees
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Cyprus president discusses Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
Lebanon News
08:48
Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system
0
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
Lebanon News
08:21
Breaking: Car targeted on Al-Majbal road in Ain Baal
0
Lebanon News
06:23
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible
Lebanon News
06:23
Interior Minister Mawlawi: Security forces making great efforts to solve crimes as quickly as possible
0
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
Lebanon News
2024-02-10
Hezbollah-Iran talks: Nasrallah and Abdollahian on political and security challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
New taxes and fees: Lebanon's 2024 budget shifts to dollar payments
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
Lebanon News
10:17
Lebanese officials allege Israeli involvement in killing of Mohammad Sarour
2
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
Middle East News
10:04
Monday may bring Israeli response to Iran's attack, The Wall Street Journal reports
3
Middle East News
12:11
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
Middle East News
12:11
Israel wants to harm Iran with a possible strike on a facility in Tehran or a cyber-attack
4
Middle East News
10:29
Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory
Middle East News
10:29
Israeli army confirms soldiers injured inside Lebanese territory
5
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
Lebanon News
04:36
Ziad Makary to LBCI: Current decisions on Syrian displacement issue more practical than before
6
Middle East News
00:11
Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount
Middle East News
00:11
Israeli military vows response to Iranian attack as calls for restraint mount
7
Lebanon News
05:41
Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations
Lebanon News
05:41
Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations
8
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Middle East News
14:53
Israeli response to Iranian attack expected soon: Israeli Broadcasting Corporation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More