Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

Lebanon News
2024-04-16 | 05:41
High views
Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations
Abi Ramia to LBCI: Presence of displaced Syrians should be regulated, partisan dualities do not build nations

MP Simon Abi Ramia asserted that there are no obstacles to accepting refugees in any country, but within specified regulations and under strict security measures.

On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Abi Ramia emphasized the need for a controlled reception of refugees to prevent their spread across the nation, highlighting that there are safe zones where they can potentially return.

He also addressed the issue of funding for international meetings discussing Syrian displacement, clarifying that such funding is internal.

Furthermore, Abi Ramia shed light on the Syrian presence in Lebanon, distinguishing between those who are "legitimately needed" in the country, a minority with a longstanding presence, and those who arrived as refugees due to the war. 

He also stressed the importance of holding municipal elections, acknowledging administrative challenges in executing them, and awaiting details on possible extensions before reaching decisions.

About his relationship with Parliament Nabih Berri, he affirmed "open channels of communication" despite occasional strains in their relationship. 

He expressed optimism for positive developments while cautioning against unrealistic expectations.

Regarding relations with Hezbollah, Abi Ramia described it as "unhealthy," emphasizing the primacy of national interest over partisan dualities in nation-building.

In addition, he criticized stubbornness and political infighting, stressing the necessity of constructive dialogue and compromise. 

Abi Ramia underscored the Quintet' Committee's role in facilitating presidential elections but clarified its lack of decision-making authority.

Lebanon News

Simon Abi Ramia

Lebanon

MP

Syrian

Refugee

Displacement

Government

Syria

Nabih Berri

Hezbollah

Elections

