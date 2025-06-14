Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike

Middle East News
14-06-2025 | 09:35

Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike
Iran media says two Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strike

Two Revolutionary Guards were killed on Saturday in an Israeli strike on a base in central Iran, the Tasnim news agency reported.

"Following the brutal attack by the Zionist regime on the Zarandiyeh Basij base, two members of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were martyred," the news agency said, citing the Guards.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Media

Revolutionary Guards

Killed

Israel

Strike

