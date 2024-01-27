Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

Recent intelligence gathered by major global powers indicates that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the Israeli army, is prepared to initiate a war against Lebanon. This action hinges on their inability to compel Hezbollah to comply with United Nations Resolution 1701.



LBCI has obtained sources revealing that an unnamed Arab nation has provided intelligence to Hezbollah. This information points towards Tel Aviv's plans to launch a significant military operation within Lebanon, potentially escalating tensions in the region.



With these developments unfolding, February is expected to be a pivotal month, particularly with the anticipated return of US envoy Amos Hochstein and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut. Their presence underscores the critical balance between diplomatic efforts and the looming possibility of war. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, awaiting the outcomes of these diplomatic engagements.