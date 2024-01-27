News
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
2024-01-27 | 14:08
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Recent intelligence gathered by major global powers indicates that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with the Israeli army, is prepared to initiate a war against Lebanon. This action hinges on their inability to compel Hezbollah to comply with United Nations Resolution 1701.
LBCI has obtained sources revealing that an unnamed Arab nation has provided intelligence to Hezbollah. This information points towards Tel Aviv's plans to launch a significant military operation within Lebanon, potentially escalating tensions in the region.
With these developments unfolding, February is expected to be a pivotal month, particularly with the anticipated return of US envoy Amos Hochstein and French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut. Their presence underscores the critical balance between diplomatic efforts and the looming possibility of war. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, awaiting the outcomes of these diplomatic engagements.
Lebanon News
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
UN
Resolution 1701
War
US
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
Tel Aviv
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
0
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability
0
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
0
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
MP Michel Daher: I did not partake in the madness at the parliamentary session, nor did I vote for this ludicrous budget
MP Michel Daher: I did not partake in the madness at the parliamentary session, nor did I vote for this ludicrous budget
0
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
0
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
0
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
Lebanon's 2024 Budget: Proposed extraordinary tax targets beneficiaries of BDL's support
0
India’s electric two-wheeler sales hit a speed bump
India’s electric two-wheeler sales hit a speed bump
0
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
0
Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure
Global trade under threat: Repercussions of key maritime routes closure
0
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
2
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
Secret Talks in Beirut: German Intelligence meets Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem
3
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
Hezbollah strikes Khirbet Maar base with precision missile attack
4
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel
5
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
Israel's technological violations: A persistent threat in South Lebanon
6
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
Pathways to power: The three crucial points of Lebanon's political discourse
7
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
Vehicle Registration Department unveils two-week service offering
8
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
Lebanon stands at difficult crossroads
