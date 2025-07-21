News
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
News Bulletin Reports
21-07-2025 | 12:54
Amid clashes in Syria, Israel declares border military zone and erects new wall
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israel has not only maintained its occupation of most towns in southern Syria but has also moved to demarcate new borders along the ceasefire line with Syria.
Under the pretext of maintaining security, the Israeli army has constructed a wall—partially mobile and partially made of concrete blocks—along the border.
The area has been reinforced with Givati Brigade battalions designated as deterrent forces, as well as border police and regular police units. Military fortifications have also been erected near Majdal Shams.
Northern Command Chief Ori Gordin signed an order declaring the entire border strip a closed military zone to prevent any attempts to cross from either side.
Reports have surfaced that the possibility of a Jordanian front opening has raised concerns in Israel, particularly after threats emerged from the Jordanian Bedouin Tribes Council, which suggested it may intervene to protect fellow tribesmen across the border.
Meanwhile, as the Israeli army and police set up checkpoints across northern areas leading to the Golan Heights to prevent Druze youths from crossing into Syria, it was revealed that thousands did manage to enter during the initial days of clashes.
This occurred following a decision by Israeli field commanders to temporarily open the border gate, fearing potential unrest if the fighters were blocked from entering Syria.
