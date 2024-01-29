Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

Seven years ago, then Minister of Telecommunications Jamal Al-Jarrah signed a voluntary agreement with the US company ACUATIVE, owned by Israelis, including its prominent directors, specializing in digital service networks.

The agreement aimed to conduct a field technical audit of the internet infrastructure and prepare an analytical study on its equipment, according to "Al-Akhbar."

The agreement was not registered in the relevant departments of the Ministry of Telecommunications, and no one in Ogero or the ministry has a copy of it.

As a result, the company obtained confidential information, engineering maps, passwords, operational data, and operational and programming systems, allowing it to access the internal email system and understand its mechanisms and content, outgoing and incoming.

It also gained knowledge of addresses and passwords for all electronic mailboxes of those working in the organization.

