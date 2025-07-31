News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
Lebanon News
31-07-2025 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback
President Joseph Aoun called on all Lebanese political forces to seize the opportunity to reinforce state sovereignty by placing all weapons in the hands of the army and security forces, warning that the country's stability hangs in the balance.
Speaking from the Defense Ministry on the occasion of the Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary, Aoun declared that “no institution garners consensus among the Lebanese like the army, and none has withstood corruption and safeguarded the country’s unity and security as it has.”
“Whoever loves his army, loves his people and homeland,” he said.
Aoun underscored the urgency of restoring the state’s exclusive control over arms: “We, and all political parties, must act now—before tomorrow—to affirm that weapons belong only to the army and security institutions.” He noted that the Lebanese Army had already asserted its authority in the area south of the Litani River and is determined to complete its mission.
The president accused Israel of grave violations, stating that since the ceasefire took effect, it has “violated Lebanese sovereignty, killed hundreds of civilians, prevented residents from returning to their land and rebuilding their homes, and refused to release detainees or withdraw from occupied territories.”
Aoun revealed that the U.S. had submitted a draft proposal that Lebanon amended and would soon present to the Cabinet. Among Lebanon’s key demands: an immediate halt to Israeli hostilities, full Israeli withdrawal behind the border, the release of detainees, complete state sovereignty over Lebanese territory, and the disarmament of all armed groups, including Hezbollah, with their weapons handed over to the army.
Lebanon also requested an annual $1 billion commitment from friendly nations for ten years to support the army and security forces, and called for an international donor conference this fall to fund the country’s reconstruction.
“We must all stand behind the army,” Aoun stressed. “Experience has shown that its weapons are the most effective, its leadership the most reliable, and loyalty to it the strongest bond.”
Addressing those who have resisted Israeli aggression, Aoun said, “Place your trust in the Lebanese state alone. Otherwise, your sacrifices will be in vain, and the state—or what’s left of it—will collapse.”
On internal reforms, Aoun highlighted efforts by the Salam government to rebuild trust in the judiciary, citing the formation of a new judicial council and an oversight body ready to enforce accountability. “I will sign the judicial appointments decree as soon as it reaches my desk,” he added.
He also emphasized the government's focus on restoring security, regulating weapons, and preparing reconstruction plans through the newly appointed board of the Council for Development and Reconstruction. These plans have been presented to international partners in recent visits to secure funding.
On the political front, Aoun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding upcoming parliamentary elections on time, with reforms to the electoral law under discussion in Parliament. “We will ensure the rights of expatriate Lebanese to vote,” he said.
Calling for national unity, Aoun urged political leaders to treat the weapons issue with “full responsibility,” stressing that while differences are natural, the country cannot afford provocation or political one-upmanship during such a critical period.
“We’ve worked to restore Lebanon’s ties with the Arab world and the international community,” he said, revealing that Saudi Arabia had offered to help stabilize the Lebanese-Syrian border. “We are committed to building excellent relations with Syria in the interest of both countries.”
Aoun closed with a stark warning: “We must choose between collapse or stability. We will not tolerate those who are indifferent to salvation or who don’t care about the nation.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Israel
Syria
United States
Joseph Aoun
Lebanese Army
Next
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-07-04
Gebran Bassil links disarmament to Israeli withdrawal, discusses refugee crisis resolution in meeting with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-10
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-07-10
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-02
Syria caught between Israeli airstrikes and US demands amid escalating internal unrest
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-16
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-07-16
President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
04:54
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil to represent Qatar in upcoming international competitions: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
Lebanon News
03:52
Speaker Berri hails Lebanese Army on 80th anniversary as pillar of national unity and security
0
Lebanon News
15:02
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
Lebanon News
15:02
Algerian President receives Lebanese media delegation (Video)
0
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
Middle East News
2025-06-15
Military says several sites hit in Israel after Iran missile barrage
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-13
Kuwaiti Interior Minister arrives in Lebanon to boost bilateral security cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-07-13
Kuwaiti Interior Minister arrives in Lebanon to boost bilateral security cooperation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Ben Gvir says: "It's time to go in with full force" into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-30
Ben Gvir says: "It's time to go in with full force" into Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
Lebanon News
11:33
Bahaa Hariri to LBCI upon arrival in Beirut: Lebanon needs honest and loyal people
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
3
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israeli forces reinforce positions in Lebanon, plan for long-term presence
5
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
6
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
7
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah’s Qassem: We will not surrender our weapons, ceasefire applies only south of the Litani River
8
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More