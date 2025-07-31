President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback

31-07-2025 | 04:01
President Aoun unveils US proposal, demands disarmament of armed groups and Israeli pullback

President Joseph Aoun called on all Lebanese political forces to seize the opportunity to reinforce state sovereignty by placing all weapons in the hands of the army and security forces, warning that the country's stability hangs in the balance.

Speaking from the Defense Ministry on the occasion of the Lebanese Army’s 80th anniversary, Aoun declared that “no institution garners consensus among the Lebanese like the army, and none has withstood corruption and safeguarded the country’s unity and security as it has.”

“Whoever loves his army, loves his people and homeland,” he said.

Aoun underscored the urgency of restoring the state’s exclusive control over arms: “We, and all political parties, must act now—before tomorrow—to affirm that weapons belong only to the army and security institutions.” He noted that the Lebanese Army had already asserted its authority in the area south of the Litani River and is determined to complete its mission.

The president accused Israel of grave violations, stating that since the ceasefire took effect, it has “violated Lebanese sovereignty, killed hundreds of civilians, prevented residents from returning to their land and rebuilding their homes, and refused to release detainees or withdraw from occupied territories.”

Aoun revealed that the U.S. had submitted a draft proposal that Lebanon amended and would soon present to the Cabinet. Among Lebanon’s key demands: an immediate halt to Israeli hostilities, full Israeli withdrawal behind the border, the release of detainees, complete state sovereignty over Lebanese territory, and the disarmament of all armed groups, including Hezbollah, with their weapons handed over to the army.

Lebanon also requested an annual $1 billion commitment from friendly nations for ten years to support the army and security forces, and called for an international donor conference this fall to fund the country’s reconstruction.

“We must all stand behind the army,” Aoun stressed. “Experience has shown that its weapons are the most effective, its leadership the most reliable, and loyalty to it the strongest bond.”

Addressing those who have resisted Israeli aggression, Aoun said, “Place your trust in the Lebanese state alone. Otherwise, your sacrifices will be in vain, and the state—or what’s left of it—will collapse.”

On internal reforms, Aoun highlighted efforts by the Salam government to rebuild trust in the judiciary, citing the formation of a new judicial council and an oversight body ready to enforce accountability. “I will sign the judicial appointments decree as soon as it reaches my desk,” he added.

He also emphasized the government's focus on restoring security, regulating weapons, and preparing reconstruction plans through the newly appointed board of the Council for Development and Reconstruction. These plans have been presented to international partners in recent visits to secure funding.

On the political front, Aoun reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding upcoming parliamentary elections on time, with reforms to the electoral law under discussion in Parliament. “We will ensure the rights of expatriate Lebanese to vote,” he said.

Calling for national unity, Aoun urged political leaders to treat the weapons issue with “full responsibility,” stressing that while differences are natural, the country cannot afford provocation or political one-upmanship during such a critical period.

“We’ve worked to restore Lebanon’s ties with the Arab world and the international community,” he said, revealing that Saudi Arabia had offered to help stabilize the Lebanese-Syrian border. “We are committed to building excellent relations with Syria in the interest of both countries.”

Aoun closed with a stark warning: “We must choose between collapse or stability. We will not tolerate those who are indifferent to salvation or who don’t care about the nation.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Israel

Syria

United States

Joseph Aoun

Lebanese Army

