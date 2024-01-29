European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement

Lebanon News
2024-01-29 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon affirmed that completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helps kickstart Lebanon's recovery, emphasizing that officials cannot bypass it if they want to emerge from the crisis.

In this context, the Observatory stated in a statement that the budget approved by the Lebanese Parliament does not contain any items agreed upon with the IMF.

The statement questioned: "Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, from the Parliament's rostrum, affirmed that we have begun the recovery phase, so how is that? Through the budget numbers?"
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

IMF

LBCI Next
'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy
Fouad Abu Nader to LBCI: Christians have not lost their role, we need to consider a new approach to managing Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Fouad Abu Nader to LBCI: Christians have not lost their role, we need to consider a new approach to managing Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-10-04

Meta debuts generative AI features for advertisers

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22

Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
World News
08:22

Georgian Prime Minister announces his resignation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

LBCI
World News
12:23

President Biden Vows Response to Killing of US Soldiers in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures

LBCI
Middle East News
06:17

Explosions were heard near Sayyida Zainab shrine in Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Escalation in Gaza: Intense Battles Amidst Ceasefire Negotiations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More