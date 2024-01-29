European Observatory Urges Lebanon to Complete IMF Agreement

The European Observatory for Integrity in Lebanon affirmed that completing the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helps kickstart Lebanon's recovery, emphasizing that officials cannot bypass it if they want to emerge from the crisis.



In this context, the Observatory stated in a statement that the budget approved by the Lebanese Parliament does not contain any items agreed upon with the IMF.



The statement questioned: "Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati, from the Parliament's rostrum, affirmed that we have begun the recovery phase, so how is that? Through the budget numbers?"