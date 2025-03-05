Israeli army enters two Syrian villages, conducts interrogations

05-03-2025 | 07:16
Israeli army enters two Syrian villages, conducts interrogations
Israeli army enters two Syrian villages, conducts interrogations

An Israeli army force entered two villages in the southern countryside of Quneitra, Syria, for two hours, according to local sources.  

Field information provided to LBCI revealed that Israeli soldiers interrogated residents before withdrawing, asking them various questions.  

The incursion occurred amid ongoing Israeli aerial activity over large parts of Daraa and Quneitra provinces in southern Syria.

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Quneitra

Daraa

Three Israeli police officers injured in ultra-Orthodox riots in Jerusalem, Maariv reports
LBCI Previous

