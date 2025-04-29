Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



While an Israeli expert report on Tuesday warned of the dangers of delaying the return of hostages from Gaza—citing the risk of losing some due to deteriorating health conditions, as well as the difficulty in determining the causes of death for recovered bodies—multiple officials denied any breakthrough in the deal talks.



Contradictory reports from international and Israeli sources regarding the state of negotiations have prompted the families of hostages to launch an international campaign. They called on U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately halt the war and secure the return of the hostages.



They also urged mediators to propose a plan that ensures medical treatment for many of the wounded captives and provides families with updates on their conditions.



Amid growing protests that now follow every official appearance, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer revealed that Israel’s decision to halt the war in Lebanon was made after securing full operational freedom for the military there, aimed at preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its strength.



Dermer claimed that the ceasefire timeline ends in 12 months, with Israel expecting to achieve victory on multiple fronts and secure new peace agreements with other countries.



According to Dermer, this outcome is based on the belief that developments in the Middle East are moving in that direction and on Israel’s core principle that victory in battle is the key to achieving all strategic goals.