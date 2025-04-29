Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action

News Bulletin Reports
29-04-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mounting pressure on Israel as hostage talks stall and families demand action

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

While an Israeli expert report on Tuesday warned of the dangers of delaying the return of hostages from Gaza—citing the risk of losing some due to deteriorating health conditions, as well as the difficulty in determining the causes of death for recovered bodies—multiple officials denied any breakthrough in the deal talks.

Contradictory reports from international and Israeli sources regarding the state of negotiations have prompted the families of hostages to launch an international campaign. They called on U.S. President Donald Trump to immediately halt the war and secure the return of the hostages. 

They also urged mediators to propose a plan that ensures medical treatment for many of the wounded captives and provides families with updates on their conditions.

Amid growing protests that now follow every official appearance, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer revealed that Israel’s decision to halt the war in Lebanon was made after securing full operational freedom for the military there, aimed at preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its strength.

Dermer claimed that the ceasefire timeline ends in 12 months, with Israel expecting to achieve victory on multiple fronts and secure new peace agreements with other countries.

According to Dermer, this outcome is based on the belief that developments in the Middle East are moving in that direction and on Israel’s core principle that victory in battle is the key to achieving all strategic goals.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Donald Trump

Hostages

Ron Dermer

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-14

Mounting Pressure: Israel’s Gaza war spurs military mutiny and calls for change

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20

Israel’s new Gaza strategy: Northern blockade and mass displacement as pressure on Hamas mounts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-24

Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Uncertainty clouds Beirut municipal race as parity concerns grow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28

Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-28

After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-09

Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-30

Lebanon's General Security arrests suspects over recent rocket launches in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Lebanon’s president presses for anti-corruption drive, refugee return, US backing

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Uncontested wins for 53 municipalities in Mount Lebanon, governor tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Lebanon’s President to make official visit to UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

MP Ibrahim Kanaan briefs President Aoun on Washington meetings, stresses need for reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Can Lebanon become a regional tech hub? A new law could pave the way

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Lebanon's interior minister inspects Mount Lebanon’s readiness for municipal vote

LBCI
World News
10:11

Qatar, UK reaffirm commitment to Lebanon's reform process — joint statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

French delegation holds key talks on Beirut Port explosion case

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More