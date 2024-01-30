Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding

Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding

The Department of "Popular Action" within the Hamas movement in Lebanon staged a protest in front of the UNRWA headquarters in Beirut, expressing condemnation of the decision of several donor countries to suspend their funding for the agency and emphasizing its role in providing services and relief.

Representatives from Palestinian factions, popular committees, and a gathering of Palestinian refugees from Lebanon and Syria participated in the protest.

Additionally, the United Nations was urged to seek new funding.
 

