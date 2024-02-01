Lebanon and UNICEF sign joint national action plan to ensure a clean environment

Caretaker Minister of Environment Nasser Yassin signed a joint national action plan for the next two years with the representative of UNICEF in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder.



The action plan includes ensuring a clean and healthy environment through regularly monitoring sewage treatment plants, in which UNICEF will contribute to their operation.



This comes within the framework of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Program, as well as joint projects and activities that enhance the involvement of the youth in climate change issues within the Adolescent and Youth program.