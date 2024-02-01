Mikati Emphasizes Commitment to UN Resolutions and Diplomatic Solutions

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati reiterated on Thursday, "Lebanon's commitment to the decisions of the United Nations, including Resolution 1701, which calls for a ceasefire and the deployment of the army in southern Lebanon."



He also reaffirmed "the commitment to respect and implement UN resolutions for long-term stability in the region."



During a Zoom dialogue with the "American Task Force for Lebanon" chaired by Mr. Edward Gabriel, Mikati stated, "UN Resolution 1701 called for a cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon. However, Israel did not respect the resolution, and we recorded 35,000 Israeli violations, including violations of Lebanese airspace, land, and sea sovereignty."



He added, "The Lebanese government is working with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to maintain stability in the region and prevent any further escalation of tensions. All parties involved must respect the rules of engagement and international law to prevent further conflict."



He emphasized, "Dialogue and diplomacy are the keys to resolving any disputes or tensions in the region, and the Lebanese government is committed to working towards a diplomatic solution. However, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is necessary for diplomacy to prevail over violence and war."

In response to a question, he said, "The presidential vacuum in Lebanon has already posed significant challenges during these difficult times. The absence of the president has led to a constitutional governance vacuum."



The "Group of Five" is working to resolve the presidential vacuum, communicating with various parties and political factions to reach a consensus on the presidency file. However, political divisions and external factors have hindered these efforts, making it difficult to reach a solution.



He called on "all MPs to responsibly act in Lebanon's interest and work diligently to elect a president."



Regarding the talks he held with US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut some time ago, he said, "Hochstein made it clear that a diplomatic solution allowing the people of the south to return to their cities and villages, as well as the residents of northern Israel, is required. We hope to continue working on this effort to reach a solution allowing everyone to live safely and return to their homeland."



He added, "I highly appreciate the Biden administration's commitment to avoiding the extension of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to Lebanon, and I am grateful for the ongoing efforts of the United States in addressing the crisis."



He reiterated his proposal, which firstly calls for a long-term ceasefire in Gaza to secure humanitarian aid for the besieged residents, allowing for the resumption of mediation for the exchange of hostages and prisoners.



The proposal also stipulates reconvening tripartite meetings under the auspices of the United Nations to resolve the controversial points on the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel through the implementation of all United Nations treaties and resolutions, starting with the Armistice Agreement in 1949 and ending with the implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 1701.



The proposal also calls for launching an international initiative for a just and permanent resolution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict for 75 years, based on the two-state solution initiative to ensure fair and equitable rights for Palestinians and sustainable security for all.





