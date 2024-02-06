A Lebanese Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks in Paris on Gaza and Lebanon's Security

Lebanon News
2024-02-06 | 11:07
High views
A Lebanese Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks in Paris on Gaza and Lebanon&#39;s Security
A Lebanese Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks in Paris on Gaza and Lebanon's Security

A Lebanese parliamentary delegation, comprising Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab and MPs Simon Abi Ramia and Alain Aoun, held a series of meetings in Paris during their visit to France. 

They met with senior officials in the French Presidency and Ministry of Defense, discussing the impact of the ongoing war in Gaza on Lebanon.

The discussions also focused on ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent the current situation on the southern Lebanese border from escalating into military operations or open war.

The delegation briefed French officials on the proposals discussed among influential countries, particularly with the United States, to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement in Gaza. They also explored mechanisms to ensure stability and security along the southern Lebanese border by reaching an agreement that paved the way for the implementation of Resolution 1701 by both parties and respected Lebanon's absolute sovereignty over its territory.

The participants emphasized the importance of ongoing negotiations to facilitate the necessary groundwork for establishing a permanent and just solution that secures Lebanon's security, political stability, and economic prosperity.
 
 

