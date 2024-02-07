News
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
Lebanon News
2024-02-07 | 03:22
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
As part of the efforts of the Lebanese diaspora in the United States, the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee (LACC) is conducting visits in Washington, DC, from the 6th to the 11th of this month to meet with the US administration, including the Department of State, the Senate, the Congress, and the White House.
Afterward, the delegation will move to New York to meet with the Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East Affairs at the United Nations and members of the Security Council, with the aim of reaffirming:
Firstly, Lebanon's neutrality in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Secondly, pressuring towards empowering the Lebanese army and continuing support for it to protect the borders, thus confirming its sole military legitimacy in safeguarding the borders and consequently implementing Resolution 1701 in cooperation with UNIFIL forces.
Thirdly, considering the presidential vacancy as a threat to the Lebanese identity and not accepting any path that does not take into account the necessity of the regular functioning of constitutional institutions, foremost among them the presidency of the republic, in any negotiations and arrangements concerning all Lebanese borders, as guaranteed by the Lebanese constitution and also Arab and international resolutions.
Considering all these points, the Lebanese-American Coordination Committee (LACC) is preparing a working paper to be presented to all they will meet on behalf of the eight Lebanese organizations it includes.
This is part of the efforts undertaken by the Lebanese diaspora to unify the sovereign reformist vision to save the Lebanese identity.
