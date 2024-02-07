News
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
Lebanon News
2024-02-07 | 04:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
On LBCI, MP Ghazi Zaiter confirmed on Wednesday that: "We have not exited the operations against the Israeli enemy, and we will continue in this confrontation."
He added, during the funeral procession of the Amal Movement's martyrs, that "blood is the price for the liberation of our land and Jerusalem."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Ghazi Zaiter
Israel
Confrontation
Amal Movement
