On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'

Lebanon News
2024-02-07 | 04:11
High views
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with &#39;Israeli enemy&#39;
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'

On LBCI, MP Ghazi Zaiter confirmed on Wednesday that: "We have not exited the operations against the Israeli enemy, and we will continue in this confrontation."

He added, during the funeral procession of the Amal Movement's martyrs, that "blood is the price for the liberation of our land and Jerusalem."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Ghazi Zaiter

Israel

Confrontation

Amal Movement

Hezbollah mourns two martyrs from the south and Bekaa
Upholding Lebanon's neutrality: LACC engages with US administration and UN officials
