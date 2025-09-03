UNIFIL says Israel dropped four bombs near troops in South Lebanon

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon said Wednesday that Israeli army drones dropped four bombs near its troops as they worked to clear obstacles blocking access to a U.N. site along the Blue Line.



In a statement, UNIFIL described the incident as “one of the most serious attacks” against its personnel and property since the November ceasefire agreement.



According to the force, one bomb landed about 20 meters from its troops, while three others fell roughly 100 meters away. The drones were later seen returning to the southern side of the Blue Line.



UNIFIL said the Israeli army had been informed in advance of the clearing operations taking place southeast of the village of Marwahin. The work was immediately suspended following the incident to ensure the safety of peacekeepers.



“Any actions that endanger United Nations peacekeepers and their property, or interfere with their mandated tasks, are unacceptable and constitute a grave violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” the statement said. It added that Israel’s military “bears responsibility for ensuring the safety and security of peacekeepers carrying out their U.N. Security Council-mandated duties.”