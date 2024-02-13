US Ambassador visits Hariri: The meeting was excellent

Lebanon News
2024-02-13 | 04:09
High views
US Ambassador visits Hariri: The meeting was excellent
0min
US Ambassador visits Hariri: The meeting was excellent

Tuesday morning, Saad Hariri hosted a meeting at Beit al-Wasat with the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, in the presence of former Minister Ghattas Khoury, to discuss the latest developments.

Following the meeting, Johnson described the encounter as "excellent."

Lebanon News

US

Ambassador

Visit

Saad Hariri

Meeting

MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school
Grenade incidents reported in Jabal al-Badawi
