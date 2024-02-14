News
Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Four civilians, including two unrelated children, were killed on Wednesday due to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to what a security source reported to Agence France-Presse.
The source mentioned that a woman, along with her child and her husband's child, were killed in a strike that targeted the town of Souaneh.
Another civilian lost his life in an airstrike on the town of Aadchit, with nine others reported injured.
AFP
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
Airstrikes
Children
Woman
Husband
In Lebanon, tensions rise amid diplomatic talks as Rafic Hariri is remembered
Mikati's stance on South: Ongoing communication and Munich Conference meetings, including Hochstein
