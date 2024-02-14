Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources

Four civilians, including two unrelated children, were killed on Wednesday due to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to what a security source reported to Agence France-Presse.



The source mentioned that a woman, along with her child and her husband's child, were killed in a strike that targeted the town of Souaneh.



Another civilian lost his life in an airstrike on the town of Aadchit, with nine others reported injured.



AFP