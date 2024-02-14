Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources

2024-02-14 | 08:59
Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources
0min
Four civilians, including two children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon: AFP sources

Four civilians, including two unrelated children, were killed on Wednesday due to Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to what a security source reported to Agence France-Presse.

The source mentioned that a woman, along with her child and her husband's child, were killed in a strike that targeted the town of Souaneh. 

Another civilian lost his life in an airstrike on the town of Aadchit, with nine others reported injured.

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Children

Woman

Husband

