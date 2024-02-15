Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

The death toll from the Israeli strike targeting a building in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon has risen to ten, including a military official from Hezbollah who was injured a week ago as a result of Israeli targeting, a security source told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.



The source mentioned that seven civilians from the same family were killed in the airstrike, which also claimed the lives of three Hezbollah members who were present on the lower floor of the building.



Among them was a military official in the party who survived an Israeli strike targeting his car in the city on the eighth of this month.



An earlier toll reported by the National News Agency mentioned the death of five civilians in the airstrike.



