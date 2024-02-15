Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

Lebanon News
2024-02-15 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Death toll from Israeli strike in southern Lebanon rises to ten, including a Hezbollah official: AFP

The death toll from the Israeli strike targeting a building in the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon has risen to ten, including a military official from Hezbollah who was injured a week ago as a result of Israeli targeting, a security source told Agence France-Presse on Thursday.

The source mentioned that seven civilians from the same family were killed in the airstrike, which also claimed the lives of three Hezbollah members who were present on the lower floor of the building. 

Among them was a military official in the party who survived an Israeli strike targeting his car in the city on the eighth of this month.

An earlier toll reported by the National News Agency mentioned the death of five civilians in the airstrike.

AFP 
 

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lebanon

Death Toll

Israel

Strike

Hezbollah

Nabatieh

LBCI Next
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Hezbollah mourns loss of martyr Hussein Ahmad Aqeel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Hezbollah politician condemns civilian deaths in southern Lebanon strikes: 'Israel will pay the price for these crimes'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-12

Hezbollah official injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Mourning of two martyrs of Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Israel says it killed senior leader of Hezbollah-affiliated Radwan Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah's response in the South is calculated

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-14

PM Mikati considering withdrawing proposal for financial and bank restructuring law: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:45

Nine civilians killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

South Lebanon faces unprecedented shelling as political developments unfold with Saad Hariri's presence

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:18

Israeli attack on Nabatieh: LBCI sources reveal preliminary toll: Six martyrs and 11 wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Israeli Air Force carries heavy munitions in Lebanese skies, Minister confirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army: We targeted dozens of objectives affiliated with Hezbollah in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Israeli Army strikes Hezbollah military buildings in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Teymour Joumblatt: Hezbollah is trying to avoid the escalation of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:57

Israeli strike claims Hezbollah martyr in Nabatieh, LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More