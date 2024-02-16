News
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-16 | 08:35
Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated on Friday that Israel will be forced to push the armed Hezbollah group away from the borders in southern Lebanon if efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to ease tensions fail.
Katz said at the Munich Security Conference, "The world must pressure Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from southern Lebanon and implement UN Resolution 1701."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Hezbollah
Iran
Israel Katz
Lebanon
