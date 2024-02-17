TotalEnergies has not signed contracts for Blocks 8 and 10: LBCI sources confirm

LBCI sources confirmed that TotalEnergies has not signed the exploration and extraction of gas and oil contracts for Blocks 8 and 10, as the French company is the operator and represents its partners in the consortium, namely the Italian company Eni and QatarEnergy.



The deadline set by the Cabinet expired yesterday (Friday). According to informed sources, the Cabinet's decision to award these blocks has lapsed unless it decides, based on a proposal from the Ministry of Energy, to extend the deadline for TotalEnergies.



Blocks 8 and 10 will be reintroduced if no extension is granted in the third licensing round.