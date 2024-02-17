Khawaja to LBCI: We are not on the verge of escalating the war

Member of the Development and Liberation Bloc, MP Mohammad Khawaja, affirmed that political disputes among parties in Lebanon are classified along sectarian lines, unlike the disputes of state parties.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he expressed support for restructuring the internal political life differently.



He emphasized that Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri's initiative for dialogue does not automatically lead anyone to the presidency.



"We have not yet reached the stage of democratic process they are demanding," he said.



Khawaja believed that Berri's dialogue initiative was rejected because Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea wants a "detailed presidency" according to his terms.



He hoped that MP Gebran Bassil would be convinced that his chances of reaching the presidency have become slim.



Regarding the security tension in southern Lebanon, he pointed out that Israel is the source of danger in terms of escalating the war.



"We assured the envoys that we are not on the verge of escalation," he said.



He considered that the United States does not want to expand the Gaza war because "Israel stumbled in Gaza, so how can it fight on a larger scale."



He also pointed out that the people of the West Bank will be displaced to Jordan, the "alternative homeland," and that the presence of the Islamic resistance on the southern Lebanese border prevents any kind of displacement.