Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani

08-04-2025 | 04:34
LBCI
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani
0min
Ceasefire monitoring committee tells LBCI: Lebanese Army dismantled 500 Hezbollah military sites south of Litani

The committee overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire informed LBCI that the Lebanese Army addressed 500 Hezbollah military infrastructure sites and weapons depots south of the Litani River since the committee began its work.

The information sheds light on ongoing efforts by the Lebanese Armed Forces to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

