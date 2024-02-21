Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 02:43
High views
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML
2min
Ministry of Energy refutes Israeli claims: Facilities belong to EBML

The Ministry of Energy issued a statement on Wednesday addressing claims made by the Israeli side regarding alleged missile sites in Byblos and Kesrouane. 

According to the ministry's statement released on Wednesday, "the Israeli enemy has circulated a video on social media making these claims."

Upon thoroughly examining the video, the ministry clarified that the showcased sites belong to the Establishment of the Water of Beirut and Mount Lebanon (EBML).

Notably, the video highlights a tunnel redirecting water from the Ibrahim River to construct the Jannah Dam.

 Additionally, footage of the surrounding valley, "formed due to excavation works related to the dam, was also presented." The ministry emphasized that these facilities are unrelated to the alleged missile sites as claimed by the Israeli side.

Furthermore, the statement stressed the importance of providing clarity and disseminating accurate information to counter any attempts by the enemy to escalate tensions. 

It emphasized the need to prevent the justification of targeting facilities belonging to official institutions, which are essential for serving the public interest.
 

Lebanon News

Ministry Of Energy

Israel

Mount Lebanon

Beirut

Water

Ibrahim River

Jannah Dam

Byblos

Kesrouane

