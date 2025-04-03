Health Ministry condemns Israeli strikes on ambulances and health center in Naqoura, South Lebanon

The Ministry of Public Health condemned Israel's continued targeting of the healthcare sector, which was demonstrated at dawn on Thursday by strikes on two ambulances, a fire truck, and the destruction of a temporary health center operated by the Islamic Health Committee in Naqoura.



In a statement, the ministry’s media office stressed that this attack adds to the repeated assaults carried out by the Israeli military on non-military health centers since the start of the aggression, even as Israel declared a cessation of hostilities while continuing its attacks.



The ministry reiterated its call on the international community not to overlook the gravity of these violations, which constitute a blatant breach of international laws, humanitarian organization charters, and established norms.