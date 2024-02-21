News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-02-21 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
The Israeli Army announced on Wednesday that it conducted artillery strikes on locations in Aita Al-Shaab and Ad-Dahira in southern Lebanon.
According to the Israeli Army, these strikes aimed to eliminate potential threats posed by these areas.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
South
Lebanon
Aita Al-Shaab
Ad-Dahira
Next
Hezbollah targets Zebdine site in occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms
Young girl martyred in airstrike targeting Majdal Zoun
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
0
World News
09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
World News
09:50
Switzerland plans to ban Hamas after Israel attacks
0
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:21
Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
0
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon challenges Israel's actions: A response to threats and violations of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:21
Berri welcomed a delegation from the US Congress and discussed the latest political developments with Bou Habib
0
Lebanon News
07:36
Hezbollah targets Zebdine site in occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms
Lebanon News
07:36
Hezbollah targets Zebdine site in occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
Lebanon News
10:03
Critical reforms in focus: BDL Acting Governor meets FCDO officials in London
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Israeli drone strikes Khiam, conducts two raids near Odeisseh
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
Lebanon News
2024-02-12
Israeli airstrike targets car in Bint Jbeil, injures one taken to hospital
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:43
Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections
3
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
Lebanon News
05:06
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military positions in two settlements
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises
6
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:36
Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture
8
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:02
Israeli Army targets sites in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More