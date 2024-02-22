Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

2024-02-22 | 04:41
LBCI
Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns
Tensions rise as Israel hits South Lebanon towns

On Thursday, an Israeli strike hit the towns of Khiam and Kfarkela, southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the funeral procession for the two martyrs killed in an Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon began.
 

