Final farewell: Majdal Zoun community grieves as Israeli airstrikes claim lives of Amal Al-Dor and Khadija Salman

The community of Majdal Zoun in the Tyre District solemnly bid farewell to the young martyr Amal Al-Dor and the martyr Khadija Salman.



Their lives were cut short by Israeli airstrikes that specifically targeted the Al-Mashaa neighborhood, situated between the towns of Majdal Zoun and Al-Mansouri.



In a heartrending ceremony, prayers were offered at the town's Husayniyya before being laid to rest in the local cemetery.



The funeral procession coincided with intensive flights of Israeli warplanes in the town's airspace.