Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded
Lebanon News
2024-02-22 | 10:44
Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded
An Israeli military drone strike targeted a residential building in the vicinity of the Sayyed Musa al-Sadr highway in Kfar Roummane.
Reports indicate casualties and injuries, with emergency teams working to evacuate them.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Airstrike
Lebanon
Kfar Roummane
Next
US envoy's call to Berri: Hezbollah withdrawal demand amidst escalating tensions
MP Michel Moawad to LBCI: Hezbollah 'hijacked' state's decision; Gaza conflict 'concerns us all'
Previous
