Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded

Lebanon News
2024-02-22 | 10:44
Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded
0min
Israeli airstrike on a building in Kfar Roummane resulted in two martyrs and two wounded

An Israeli military drone strike targeted a residential building in the vicinity of the Sayyed Musa al-Sadr highway in Kfar Roummane.

Reports indicate casualties and injuries, with emergency teams working to evacuate them.

