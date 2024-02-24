News
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2024-02-24 | 04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Amidst a gathering of military personnel, US Ambassador Lisa Johnson participated on Friday in a ceremony marking the delivery of seven vessels to the Lebanese Army.
This ceremony, held at the Naval Forces Command headquarters in Beirut, signifies a robust collaboration between the United States and Lebanon in fortifying maritime security and combatting illicit activities along the coast.
The event showcased the handover of three ships and four fast boats, valued at over $25 million, provided by the United States.
Present at the ceremony were General Joseph Aoun, Army Commander, alongside Ambassador Johnson and a delegation of military attaches.
The collaboration between Lebanon and the United States extends beyond the transfer of these vessels. Since 2023, the US has contributed $130 million in foreign military financing assistance to enhance the readiness and capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces, according to the US Embassy on X.
In addition, the US Embassy in Beirut expressed profound gratitude for the Lebanese Army's unwavering "commitment to stability, countering transnational crime, supporting civil authorities, and fulfillment of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701."
Lebanon News
United States
Embassy
Beirut
Lebanese Army
Vessels
