MP Salim al-Sayegh affirmed that while there should be consultation among the MPs regarding the presidency file, the issue lies in the details, considering that "if we do not receive guarantees that the options will remain open, then we will have fallen into a trap."



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Al-Sayegh considered that it is too early to engage in the game of names.



He said, "As long as the other side insists on its candidate Sleiman Frangieh, the opposition will propose our candidate Jihad Azour, and we will strive to convince the other side of it and see what results from the consultations."



Moreover, he pointed out that the Quintet Committee is "the ropes of hope" that the Lebanese have become accustomed to clinging to and that friendships with foreign countries do not imply dependency.



He believed that the Christian candidate is an Islamic and national need before it is a Christian need.



Al-Sayegh said, "When we started legislating necessity, constitutional violations began, and we went for this option reluctantly, wanting to play the game of institutions."