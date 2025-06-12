Syria condemns 'blatant violation' of sovereignty after Israeli incursion

Syria's interior ministry condemned an overnight Israeli incursion in southern Syria, saying Israeli forces killed one person and abducted seven others, calling it a "blatant violation" of the country's sovereignty.



"We affirm that these repeated provocations constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "these practices cannot lead the region to stability and will only result in further tension and turmoil."



AFP



