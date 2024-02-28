In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees

In its Wednesday session at the Grand Serail, the Cabinet approved granting military personnel in service three additional salaries, bringing the total amount they receive to nine salaries per month.



Additionally, retirees will receive three extra salaries, so the total amount they receive will be nine salaries per month. Administrative employees will receive two additional salaries, making their total monthly income nine salaries.



The Cabinet also approved providing a monthly bonus for employees based on specific productivity criteria and a daily attendance allowance for employees for a maximum of 14 working days per month, provided there is no absence.



Sources confirmed to LBCI that the increases will be provided in US dollars, not in Lebanese lira, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Lebanon.



On another note, the government postponed the discussion of the law project addressing the situation of banks and regulating the sector for further consideration.