News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms
Lebanon News
2024-02-29 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms
CNN reported on Thursday that American administration and intelligence officials are concerned that Israel is planning a ground invasion into Lebanon that could be launched in late spring or early summer.
The invasion would occur if diplomatic efforts fail to push Hezbollah back from the northern border with Israel, senior administration officials and officials familiar with the intelligence said.
While a final Israeli decision has yet to be made, the worry is acute enough inside the Biden administration that the prospect of an incursion has made its way into intelligence briefings for senior administration officials, according to one person who received a briefing and was told an operation could happen early summer.
"We are operating in the assumption that an Israeli military operation is in the upcoming months," one senior Biden administration official said. "Not necessarily imminently in the next few weeks, but perhaps later this spring. An Israeli military operation is a distinct possibility."
"There are fears this will grow to an expansive air campaign reaching much further north into populated areas of Lebanon and eventually grow to a ground component as well," another person familiar with the US intelligence said.
The US intelligence community has been "ringing alarm bells," the person added.
Israel's top general visited the northern border Tuesday and said that Hezbollah "must pay a heavy price" for its actions since October 7.
"It's clear that the first thing we must do is push back the enemy. Then, create a very strong barrier," said Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.
During a meeting in Israel earlier this month, Hochstein met with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who said: "We are ready to resolve this crisis via diplomatic understandings; however, we are also prepared for any other scenario."
Israeli officials have acknowledged that a war with Hezbollah would be far more costly and devastating to Israel than the current war with Hamas, given the size and more advanced nature of Hezbollah's arsenal.
"Israel has been willing to give diplomacy a chance and hope it will succeed," an Israeli official said to CNN. "If the issue cannot be resolved diplomatically, Israel will have to consider alternate means."
An agreement that simply pushes Hezbollah back from the border may also not be enough for Israel, the first administration official argued.
A ground incursion would give Israel a chance to "mow the grass" and destroy Hezbollah's physical infrastructure in the south, which would at least slow a future return to the border area.
Read more on
CNN
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
CNN
Israel
Potential
Ground
Invasion
Lebanon
Concerns
Next
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-01
Israel braces for potential war with Lebanon amidst talks of Gaza truce
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
Lebanon News
2024-01-27
Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-02
Third phase of the ground operation: Israel's comprehensive plan along Gaza and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-06
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding
Lebanon News
04:22
MP Assaad Dargham to LBCI: We need another Mar Mikhael understanding to correct the flaws of the basic understanding
0
Press Highlights
02:35
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
Press Highlights
02:35
Sources to Al-Joumhouria: The Quintet deems its mission futile
0
Press Highlights
02:23
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
Press Highlights
02:23
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
0
Press Highlights
00:38
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Press Highlights
00:38
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-31
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
Lebanon News
2024-01-31
Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48
Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:48
Death toll of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds 30,000: Health ministry
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-02
Saudi Arabia extends hand of financial diplomacy to Lebanon: Mansouri's visit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:21
CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms
Lebanon News
01:21
CNN sources: Israel's potential ground invasion into Lebanon rings alarms
2
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
05:19
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
3
Lebanon News
15:07
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty
Lebanon News
15:07
Tourism Minister to LBCI: Tourist activities are 'form of resistance;' Israeli justifications for Lebanon attacks threaten sovereignty
4
Lebanon News
11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:00
Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
13:38
In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees
Lebanon News
13:38
In Lebanon, the Cabinet greenlights salary boosts for military personnel and retirees
6
Lebanon News
13:08
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
Lebanon News
13:08
Lebanon in the spotlight: Joint Qatar-France communique call for urgent presidential elections, LAF support, & Resolution 1701 respect
7
Press Highlights
00:38
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
Press Highlights
00:38
Mikati's inability to increase salaries of military to avoid inflation
8
Middle East News
14:39
Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media
Middle East News
14:39
Israel strikes Syrian capital, Damascus: Official media
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More