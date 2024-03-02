Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from south Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned four of its fighters from south Lebanon on Saturday.



The martyrs are Abbas Ahmad Khalil "Abu Ahmad Sajid" from the town of Sammaaiyeh, Ali Mohammad Shalhoub "Shihab" from Qana, Farouq Mohammad Harb "Zulfiqar" from the town of Hallousiyyeh, Hussein Mohammad Badawi "Husseini" from the town of Deir Qanoun el-Ain.