Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-04 | 01:27
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
In a recent development, Hezbollah forces engaged in a confrontation with Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate Lebanese territory.
The incident occurred in the Wadi Katmoun area near Rmeish, where Hezbollah's Mujahideen targeted the hostile force with missile weapons, resulting in direct hits.
According to Hezbollah, the Israeli incursion involved the Golani Brigade and aimed to penetrate Lebanese territory from the direction of Khirbet Zarit, near the town of Ramia. In response, Hezbollah operatives detonated a large explosive device, followed by targeting the infiltrating force with artillery shells.
Casualties were reported among the Israeli troops as a result of the clashes.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israel
South Lebanon
Clashes
War
Hezbollah
