Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-03-04 | 01:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

In a recent development, Hezbollah forces engaged in a confrontation with Israeli troops attempting to infiltrate Lebanese territory.
 
The incident occurred in the Wadi Katmoun area near Rmeish, where Hezbollah's Mujahideen targeted the hostile force with missile weapons, resulting in direct hits.

According to Hezbollah, the Israeli incursion involved the Golani Brigade and aimed to penetrate Lebanese territory from the direction of Khirbet Zarit, near the town of Ramia. In response, Hezbollah operatives detonated a large explosive device, followed by targeting the infiltrating force with artillery shells.
 
Casualties were reported among the Israeli troops as a result of the clashes.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

South Lebanon

Clashes

War

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering
From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-28

South Lebanon escalation: Hezbollah-Israel confrontation intensifies as Netanyahu prolongs war for 'political gain'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27

In the skies of South Lebanon: The psychological warfare of Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22

Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in occupied Syrian Golan, reports Al-Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-27

Arab Intelligence warns Hezbollah of potential Israeli operation in Lebanon: LBCI’s sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:59

Strategic stalemate: Hezbollah's stand against concessions in Parliamentary maneuvering

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

From Gaza to Lebanon: Hochstein's quest for regional stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Adapting to adversity: How Lebanese students continue learning amidst conflict in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-27

To Mysat Subscribers in Australia… the Intelsat satellite is experiencing a technical problem: Follow these steps to continue watching LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-01

UNIFIL confirms to LBCI detainment of peacekeepers by local individuals, stressing authorized mobility across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:08

Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

Hezbollah prevents Israeli infiltration attempt: clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36

Israeli review of Gaza aid convoy deaths sees most killed in stampede

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Adapting to adversity: How Lebanese students continue learning amidst conflict in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More