Sirens in north Israel after army detects Iranian missiles

The Israeli military reported two missiles fired from Iran mid-morning on Tuesday, leading sirens to blare in the north several hours after U.S. President Trump announced a ceasefire plan.



"Two missiles were launched from Iran, and they were intercepted," a military official told AFP on condition of anonymity, with the army saying people could leave shelters around 15 minutes after the first alert.



Trump announced a phased 24-hour ceasefire process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, which Israel said it had agreed to. Iran has not formally accepted a ceasefire.



AFP