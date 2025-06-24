News
Sirens in north Israel after army detects Iranian missiles
Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 04:27
Sirens in north Israel after army detects Iranian missiles
The Israeli military reported two missiles fired from Iran mid-morning on Tuesday, leading sirens to blare in the north several hours after U.S. President Trump announced a ceasefire plan.
"Two missiles were launched from Iran, and they were intercepted," a military official told AFP on condition of anonymity, with the army saying people could leave shelters around 15 minutes after the first alert.
Trump announced a phased 24-hour ceasefire process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, which Israel said it had agreed to. Iran has not formally accepted a ceasefire.
AFP
