Adviser to the caretaker prime minister, Nicolas Nahas, considered that "obstructing the presidential elections is one of the main reasons halting the 'proper process,' especially regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issue," emphasizing that "the government is fulfilling its duties."He stated in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, "When we signed the SLA employees' agreement with the International Monetary Fund, it was supposed to be the gateway that opens the path to signing the final and conclusive agreement with the Fund, which would have allowed us to re-enter the financial markets."