Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

Lebanon News
2024-03-09 | 12:04
High views
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant
Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun makes it to Top 4 in Miss World pageant

Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun qualified for the Top 4 in the Miss World pageant in its 71st edition after securing her spot in the Top 40, Top 12, and Top 8.
 

Lebanon News

Miss Lebanon

Yasmina Zaytoun

Top 4

Miss World

Pageant

Download now the LBCI mobile app
