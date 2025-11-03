News
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03-11-2025 | 11:50
Turkey, Muslim allies say Palestinian self-rule key to Gaza future
Gaza's future must be Palestinian-led and avoid any new system of tutelage, Turkey and six of its top Muslim allies said Monday after talks in Istanbul.
Turkey, which played a central role in forging the now shaky three-week-old ceasefire, is pushing for Muslim nations to bring their influence to bear on the reconstruction of the embattled territory.
"Our principle is that Palestinians should govern the Palestinians and ensure their own security, the international community should support this in the best possible way -- diplomatically, institutionally and economically," Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said after the talks.
"Nobody wants to see a new system of tutelage emerge," he told a news conference.
Brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, the October 10 ceasefire -- which halted two years of continuous bloodshed -- has been tested by fresh Israeli strikes and claims of Palestinian attacks on Israeli soldiers.
The talks involved top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia.
All of them were called to a meeting with Trump in September on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly, just days before he unveiled his plan to end the Gaza war.
"We've now reached an extremely critical stage: we do not want the genocide in Gaza to resume," Fidan added, saying all seven nations supported plans for the Palestinians to take control of Gaza's security and governance.
Fidan, who held talks at the weekend with a Hamas delegation led by its chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, said the Islamist movement was "ready to hand Gaza to a committee of Palestinians."
He also expressed hope that reconciliation efforts between Hamas and the rival West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, "will bear fruit as soon as possible," saying inter-Palestinian unity would "strengthen Palestine's representation in the international community."
Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Hamas was "determined to adhere to the (truce) agreement" and urged Muslim states to play "a leading role" in Gaza's recovery.
"We believe the reconstruction plan prepared by the Arab League and the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation)should be implemented immediately," he said of the plan unveiled in March.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Turkey
Istanbu
Hamas
Ceasefire
