By Karine Keuchkerian

In a recent win to the country, Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned 1st Runner-up at the 71st Miss World pageant.Coming from southern Lebanon, Yasmina broke all the barriers at just the age of 20, shining over women from over a hundred countries and backgrounds.However, Yasmina's recent win is not a surprise. In 2023, she made it among Forbes Middle East's 30 Under 30 list.She was recognized for using her platform to support access to education and health services and establishing a mentorship program to help young women.Additionally, she serves as an ambassador for the Lebanese Food Bank and the Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon, using her role to benefit the greater good by raising funds and advocating for international support for Lebanon at the United Nations.As a journalism student, Yasmina hosts her own TV show, "With Yasmina Show."While appearing at the Miss World pageant in India, she graced the event, captivating the audience with various elegant looks, rocking an exquisite blue gown, and even wearing Indian attire.This win is a stepping stone for Yasmina Zaytoun and Lebanon, especially the southern area, witnessing a glimmer of hope amid all the recent tensions and escalation.As Yasmina said, this proves once again that Lebanon and the Lebanese can shine through their never-ending resilience.It is worth noting that Krystyna Pyszková from the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World 2024.