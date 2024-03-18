News
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
2024-03-18 | 05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
The President of Caritas Lebanon, Father Michel Abboud, affirmed that the institution's work related to the situation in southern Lebanon amid the confrontations includes two parts.
The first part involves the displaced from the southern areas, whose number exceeds this year's number of displaced persons in 2006, and the second involves the displaced within the south and the affected.
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Father Abboud explained that in the first stage, Caritas continued to communicate with schools and centers in several areas to receive the displaced and then provided food rations and money to individuals who contacted the institution on the hotline.
In this context, he pointed out that Caritas' work did not stop at this point; it also included individuals in the south suffering from educational and agricultural crises in coordination with several associations.
Away from the crisis in the south, Father Abboud noted that Caritas Lebanon provides social and health services throughout the year, educational centers for people with learning difficulties, and medical services.
The President of Caritas Lebanon clarified that the projects "we work on in collaboration with international donor agencies fall within the framework of agriculture, cooking, and printing, and they contribute to securing job opportunities," confirming that the proceeds return to the charitable association of Caritas.
Father Abboud urged those in need to contact the Caritas hotline at 1633.
He also asked individuals who wish to donate to contact the hotline, visit the website caritas.org.lb, or use one of the money transfer companies.
Lebanon News
Michel Abboud
Caritas
South
Lebanon
Displaced
Aid
Father
War
Crisis
Education
Agriculture
