MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanon News
21-07-2025 | 11:26
MP George Bouchikian denies fleeing Lebanon ahead of immunity lift request
Lebanese MP George Bouchikian on Monday denied media reports suggesting he left the country to avoid legal prosecution, saying his recent departure was a long-planned personal trip and that no legal action had been initiated against him at the time.
In a statement issued from abroad, Bouchikian said he left Lebanon on July 7 for a family trip that had been arranged months in advance.
“At the time of my departure, no decision had been issued to pursue legal action against me, nor was there any formal request to lift my parliamentary immunity,” he said. “The General Security’s travel records clearly confirm my departure date and the purpose behind it.”
The request to lift Bouchikian’s immunity, submitted by Lebanon’s public prosecutor, was dated July 9—two days after he had already left the country. “This completely discredits claims that I left to evade accountability,” he added.
Bouchikian reaffirmed his willingness to cooperate with judicial authorities. “I am fully prepared to respond to any competent legal body, in the appropriate place and time, in full respect of the constitutional process and transparency,” he said.
The MP also noted that his legal team took immediate action upon being notified of the request to lift his immunity.
Formal submissions were filed to the Speaker of Parliament, the Parliament Bureau, and the Administration and Justice Committee.
“A detailed legal memorandum was also submitted, laying out factual, legal, and constitutional arguments in response to the request,” he said, adding that the document is now in the hands of lawmakers ahead of the parliamentary session scheduled for July 23.
Bouchikian expressed confidence in Parliament’s ability to handle the case fairly.
“I trust that MPs will address this matter objectively and without influence from media pressure or populist narratives,” he said.
“No one is above accountability, and no one should be denied legal protection,” he concluded. “Justice cannot be achieved through double standards.”
Lebanon News
MP George Bouchikian
Lebanon
Immunity
Lift
Next
Lebanon’s President Aoun meets US envoy Tom Barrack
Elie Saab brings global spotlight to Lebanon with son’s stunning wedding in Faqra
Previous
Learn More