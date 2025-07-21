US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

21-07-2025 | 05:49
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
0min
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI

According to information obtained by LBCI, U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has pressed Lebanese officials to translate their stated intent to limit weapons possession into tangible steps.

The Lebanese side reportedly offered no new proposals on the matter, prompting Barrack to stress that such measures are essential for reactivating the ceasefire monitoring committee’s work.

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

