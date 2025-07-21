Lebanese authorities arrest sixth fugitive from Nabatieh jailbreak in Tyre

Lebanon's security forces have arrested another fugitive involved in the recent escape from the Nabatieh detention center, bringing the total number of recaptured inmates to six out of nine.



According to information obtained by LBCI, the Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch apprehended the fugitive—identified by his initials H.D.—in the southern city of Tyre.